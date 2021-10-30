Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.0602 on Major Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $203.83 million and approximately $44.41 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0602 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.65 or 0.00250864 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00104251 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.49 or 0.00123251 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002941 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000339 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,025,441 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

