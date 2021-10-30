Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.45 Million

Analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce sales of $63.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $64.60 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $48.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $218.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.72 million to $219.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $241.68 million, with estimates ranging from $239.50 million to $245.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FC. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:FC traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $42.25. 38,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $598.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.77. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

