-$0.96 EPS Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to post ($0.96) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.81). Zogenix reported earnings per share of ($1.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on ZGNX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.95.

ZGNX traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $15.33. 374,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $856.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

