DerivaDAO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.10 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $151.49 million and $1.10 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.81 or 0.00009479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00069748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00070156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00095445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,620.79 or 1.00607325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.09 or 0.06942324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00023521 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

