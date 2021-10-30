Gifto Price Hits $0.0657 on Major Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, Gifto has traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto coin can now be bought for about $0.0657 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market cap of $50.58 million and $39.04 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00048639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00237455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00097240 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.