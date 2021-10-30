Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Planet Fitness worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $8,793,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 55,098 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

PLNT stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

