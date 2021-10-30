890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the September 30th total of 79,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth $9,171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth $1,578,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth $475,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENFA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,392. 890 5th Avenue Partners has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

