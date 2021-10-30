First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

FAD traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.15. 2,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.03. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $84.92 and a 1-year high of $126.15.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.