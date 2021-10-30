Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the third quarter worth $7,320,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter worth $8,802,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter worth $2,444,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter worth $14,662,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,878,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMIV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 29,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,250. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74. Forum Merger IV has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

