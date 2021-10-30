Hess (NYSE:HES) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hess (NYSE:HES) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

NYSE:HES traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.57. 1,988,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.87. Hess has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 131.07 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HES shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

