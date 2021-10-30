Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Vertiv stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,174. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertiv stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Vertiv worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

