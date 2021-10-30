FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,743,000 after acquiring an additional 44,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,266,000 after acquiring an additional 60,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,353 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $443.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $395.19 and a 200 day moving average of $357.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 2.96. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $445.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.60.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

