Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,415,000 after buying an additional 150,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,041,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Anthem by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM stock opened at $435.13 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.01 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The firm has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.26 and its 200-day moving average is $385.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. Truist boosted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.33.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.