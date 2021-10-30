Dev Protocol (DEV) Market Cap Reaches $3.25 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.91 or 0.00004744 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $60,765.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.63 or 0.00536160 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

