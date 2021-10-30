Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $283.34 Million

Analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to report $283.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.00 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $259.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on KIM. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,484,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,433. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $23.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.