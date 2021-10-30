Brokerages Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.35. Fabrinet posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

NYSE:FN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,376. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.49.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $600,145.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

