Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hayward updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

HAYW stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. 1,388,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,045. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. Hayward has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAYW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In other Hayward news, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $993,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 16,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $391,274.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,683 shares of company stock valued at $11,801,394.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hayward by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 99,358 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hayward by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

