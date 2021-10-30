PDT Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Vonage worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VG. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at $87,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

VG opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.20, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $351.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

