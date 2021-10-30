400,000 Shares in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Acquired by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000. Blackstone Inc owned 5.91% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRSG. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSG opened at $9.94 on Friday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

