BlockMesh Market Capitalization Tops $61,122.04 (BMH)

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. One BlockMesh coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BlockMesh has a total market capitalization of $61,122.04 and approximately $4.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

About BlockMesh

BMH is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. BlockMesh’s official website is www.blockmesh.io . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BlockMesh

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockMesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

