New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Short Interest Down 79.0% in October

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the September 30th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,047,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of New Generation Consumer Group stock traded up 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.02. The company had a trading volume of 187,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,583. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.02. New Generation Consumer Group has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.09.

About New Generation Consumer Group

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc is a metal and mining company, which engages in the provision of rare metals. It offers lithium, gold, and silver. The company was founded in February, 1989 and is headquartered in Oviedo, FL.

