First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Down 80.0% in October

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of FVC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,481. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

