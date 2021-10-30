CNH Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 249,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGMC. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter valued at $965,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter valued at $4,340,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the second quarter worth about $1,448,000. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGMC opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.69. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

