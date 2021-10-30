Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 72,007 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $20,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

SIMO opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.20. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

