AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 302,964 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,230,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,964 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Hormel Foods worth $154,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $53,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $62,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $1,142,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

NYSE HRL opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.01. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.