Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3,597.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $217.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.08. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $217.72.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,592 shares of company stock worth $5,635,421 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

