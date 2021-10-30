Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $23,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCEP opened at $52.65 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

