Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $395.31 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $240.86 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $403.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,811,173.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $207,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,677,853. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

