FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $119,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 18.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 151.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,849 shares during the period. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.71.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

