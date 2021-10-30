Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stake Boosted by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $312,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cryoport by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $144,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in Cryoport by 194.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 0.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $71,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cryoport by 81,723.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,765 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $81.54 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.20.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $849,575.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,709 shares of company stock worth $26,669,286 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

