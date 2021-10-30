FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 730 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Software were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Software by 11.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,674,000 after purchasing an additional 352,845 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 13.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 77.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on American Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $28.93 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $29.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $963.08 million, a P/E ratio of 101.21 and a beta of 0.55.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

