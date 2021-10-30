FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 777.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $60.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.03. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $60.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

