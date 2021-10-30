UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 124,015 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,015 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.54% of MSCI worth $237,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after buying an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,414,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,430,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,942,000 after buying an additional 49,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,597,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.14.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $664.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $631.63 and a 200-day moving average of $560.75. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.15 and a 1-year high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

