FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $57.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.81. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

