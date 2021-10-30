Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 26,649 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 417.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,649 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $371.74 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $375.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.59.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

