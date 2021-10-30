Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $29.87 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 702.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612,999 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $29,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 103.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Shares of BLDR opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.89.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

