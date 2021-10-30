Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.57. Ryder System also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.400-$8.500 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of R traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $84.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ryder System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Ryder System worth $43,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

