Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 1,027 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth $81,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total value of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,569 shares of company stock worth $13,218,097 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $290.50 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.16 and its 200 day moving average is $233.02.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

