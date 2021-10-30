Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 23,324 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 86.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

CME opened at $220.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.34. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.80 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,447 shares of company stock worth $2,528,885. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

