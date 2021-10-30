WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Lowered by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

