M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 121,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,852,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.70. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $147.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 65.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

