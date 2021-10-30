M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 334,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,373,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Delta Air Lines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after buying an additional 927,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after buying an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,448,000 after buying an additional 114,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,175,000 after buying an additional 438,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.30) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.41.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.