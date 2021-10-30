Amalgamated Bank Has $13.49 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 534.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,976 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,501 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $13,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in HP by 593.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 312,138 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 267,104 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 511,136 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $15,431,000 after buying an additional 215,761 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of HP by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 331,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 23,409 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.99. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.