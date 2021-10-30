Analysts Anticipate MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MGIC Investment.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

MTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of MTG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,836. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $16.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 563.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGIC Investment (MTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.