CNH Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000.

DNAA stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

