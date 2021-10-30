315,869 Shares in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 315,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCAC. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,760,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,170,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TCAC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

