LMR Partners LLP Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,669 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 82,560 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 26.2% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

AMAT opened at $136.65 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.26 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.24.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

