Zacks: Analysts Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.00 Million

Brokerages expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to post $113.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.00 million. Rambus posted sales of $103.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $447.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $445.32 million to $448.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $501.83 million, with estimates ranging from $487.06 million to $516.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMBS. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 125,085 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 7.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 356,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,623. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -166.20 and a beta of 1.04.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.