Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 285 Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total transaction of $6,924,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $837.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.33. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $820.53 and its 200-day moving average is $792.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

