LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 21,401 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BILL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bill.com by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $294.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.12 and a 200 day moving average of $209.93. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.19 and a 12 month high of $312.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total transaction of $2,636,930.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,250 shares of company stock worth $60,229,471 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

